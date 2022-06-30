Columbus Zoo hosting 'Military Family Free Days' starting July 2

Military personnel, veterans and their immediate family can get into the zoo for free and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. The promotion ends July 10.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “Military Family Free Days” starting on Saturday to honor those serving our country.

Starting on July 2, military personnel, veterans and their immediate family can get into the zoo for free and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. The promotion ends July 10.

Discounted tickets for the waterpark are priced at $31.99 for adults and $29.99 for seniors and children.

To get into the zoo for free and to earn the discount for the water park, military personnel need to show their military IDs and veterans must show proof of service.

Immediate family is defined as active or non-active military personnel, their spouse/partner and any children living in the household.