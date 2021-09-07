Columbus Zoo hosting open interviews in effort to fill 350 seasonal positions

Interviews will run between 1-3 p.m. at the zoo’s Lakeside Pavilion.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay are holding open interviews on Wednesday in an effort to fill 350 seasonal positions ahead of the holidays.

According to a release, the zoo is looking to fill seasonal positions in a variety of areas, including food and beverage, retail, rides and attractions, grounds maintenance and security.

Those hired will also have the opportunity to help the zoo prepare for upcoming events like Boo at the Zoo, Wildlights, and more.

Benefits to working with the Columbus Zoo include free admission and discounts for golfing, food, merchandise, and several area businesses. Additionally, employees and one guest are given free admission to ZOMBIEzi Bay. The event, deemed by zoo officials as central Ohio's "largest and most terrifying Halloween attraction," kicks off Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 31.