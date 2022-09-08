Columbus Zoo announces half-priced admission days for Franklin County residents

All Franklin County residents can take advantage of half-priced admission on Sept. 11-12 and Oct. 2-3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a series of dates this fall to thank Franklin County residents for their support.

The Franklin County Community Days will also celebrate local community partners and their services.

The zoo says the following organizations will be stationed around Conservation Lake on the September dates for residents to learn more about them:

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Child Development Council of Franklin County Head Start

City Year

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department

Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland

I Am Boundless

North Community Counseling Centers

The Columbus Zoo’s Ambassadors will also be on hand to say hello and pose for photos at select times throughout the day.

“We are pleased to continue offering Franklin County Community Days to extend our gratitude to residents for their support. We are very proud to collaborate with our community partners and together share with Zoo guests the unique assets and educational resources that we celebrate in our community,” said Tom Schmid, President and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Franklin County residents can purchase the half-priced tickets in person on the dates listed above or online. To purchase tickets online, the billing zip code must match a zip code from the county.

The zoo is encouraging residents to purchase tickets online to help reduce wait times.