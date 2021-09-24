Columbus Zoo euthanizes giraffe due to decline in health

The Animal Care team made what they said was the difficult decision to euthanize Enzi due to his declining health.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said goodbye to a member of its giraffe family on Thursday.

Beloved 11-year-old Masai giraffe Enzi was humanely euthanized, according to a post from the zoo, which cited a recent decline in his health.

Zoo staff first noticed something was wrong during a routine foot radiograph to monitor Enzi’s hoof health. During the check-up, staff noticed Enzi had three toe bone fractures and fitted him for a supportive shoe to help the healing process.

Through a joint evaluation with zoo medical staff and specialists with The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, it was determined Enzi had a deficiency that impacted his skeletal and muscular strength. Experts believed the deficiency was likely due to an intestinal condition that kept him from absorbing nutrients properly.

The Animal Care team made what they said was the difficult decision to euthanize Enzi due to his declining health.

“Enzi’s devoted care team described him as very patient and trusting with his care staff. Even with his significant medical issues and treatments, he was compliant and willing to participate in his treatments because of the strong relationship shared with his care team,” the post reads in part. “They also said he was kind, majestic, an inspiration to our staff and our guests, and had all of the best qualities of a bull giraffe. There truly will never be a male giraffe like him.”