Columbus Zoo euthanizes 4-year-old cheetah after Achilles injury

The Columbus Zoo says it made the decision after the cheetah's Achilles tendon failed on Wednesday after it was surgically repaired in 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old cheetah was euthanized at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday.

The zoo says the cheetah, Ophelia, lacerated her Achilles tendon in June 2019.

The injury was repaired, but the zoo says the cheetah's tendon failed on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the zoo, the injury is difficult to manage and resolve.

The tendon is vital for extending the ankle. An animal like a cheetah is built to make rapid accelerations which put more strain on the tendon.