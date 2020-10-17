Columbus Zoo honors life of 23-year-old African leopard 'Sita' after animal is euthanized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Columbus Zoo say a 23-year-old African leopard named Sita was euthanized on Friday morning after her health had recently declined because of old age.
The zoo says that at 23-years-old, the leopard lived a long life.
Sita was born at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on June 10, 1997. She first came to the Columbus Zoo in June of 2000 with her sister Ceja. Ceja was moved to the Memphis Zoo in 2005.
While at the Columbus Zoo, Sita lived in the Congo Expedition region, where her caretakers say Sita was very well loved by everyone who knew her.