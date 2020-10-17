Columbus Zoo honors life of 23-year-old African leopard 'Sita' after animal is euthanized

Sita was euthanized on Friday morning after her health had recently declined because of old age.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Columbus Zoo say a 23-year-old African leopard named Sita was euthanized on Friday morning after her health had recently declined because of old age.

Today we are honoring the life of Sita, a beloved African leopard at the Zoo. She lived to be 23 years old, a long life for a leopard and a testament to the incredible care she received from her devoted keepers and veterinary staff. Share your African leopard memories below. pic.twitter.com/AaKq052y1q — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) October 16, 2020

Sita was born at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on June 10, 1997. She first came to the Columbus Zoo in June of 2000 with her sister Ceja. Ceja was moved to the Memphis Zoo in 2005.