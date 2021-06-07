Columbus Zoo euthanizes 17-year-old cougar, citing significant decline in health

Jessie, a 17-year-old cougar and long-time zoo resident, was humanely euthanized on Monday.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said goodbye to one of its beloved big cats on Monday.

Jessie, a 17-year-old cougar and long-time zoo resident, was humanely euthanized, the zoo said in a social media post, citing a significant decline in her health as the reason.

According to the post, Jessie first arrived at the zoo in 2004 after being rescued as part of a wildlife confiscation. She had an eye condition, which was prompted by fluids accumulating in the cornea layer of her eyes, the post reads.

Jessie was treated for a variety of health issues, including kidney disease and spinal arthritis, and had recently been diagnosed with dementia. Despite this, she exceeded the average life expectancy for most cougars by one year, the zoo said.

She received many evaluations and procedures prior to her euthanasia on Monday, the zoo said.

"Jessie will be greatly missed by her devoted care team and our supportive community," the post reads.