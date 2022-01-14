Columbus Zoo cancels free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day due to COVID-19 case surge

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced it has canceled free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
The zoo said the decision, while it was a difficult one to make, will help keep capacity limited at the park for the safety of animals, guests and staff.
The zoo said they are continuing to monitor COVID-19 in the area as they consider future free admission officers.
Admission is currently half-off until March 11.
The cancellation of free admission comes as Ohio has been averaging nearly 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day in the state over the past three weeks.