Columbus Zoo cancels free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day due to COVID-19 case surge

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced it has canceled free admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The zoo said the decision, while it was a difficult one to make, will help keep capacity limited at the park for the safety of animals, guests and staff.

The zoo said they are continuing to monitor COVID-19 in the area as they consider future free admission officers.

Admission is currently half-off until March 11.