Boo at the Zoo: Columbus Zoo releases details for annual Halloween celebration

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween festivities this year throughout five weekends in October.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released details for its annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween festivities for 2021.

The zoo added two extra weekends for the celebration. The dates for this year's festivities will be Oct. 1-3, Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-17, Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31.

The events will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

This year's Boo at the Zoo festivities include:

Jama’s Jack-O-Lantern Journey Seek-N-Find

Tommy C. Turtle’s Trick or Treat Trail

Character Ambassador Rolling Celebration

Halloween Homecoming at Frogwortz Academy

Zoo Boo Choo-Choo train ride through Vertebrate Village

Other themed areas and attractions

The zoo worked with the Delaware General Health District to implement COVID-19 safety protocols and put other accommodations in place.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for Boo at the Zoo. You can visit the zoo's calendar page here for more information about costume restrictions and requirements, as well as a schedule of activities.