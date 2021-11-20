Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces birth of baby langur

The baby langur was born on Nov. 5. According to a Facebook post from the zoo, the baby and its parents Daria and Thai are doing well.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the newest addition to its Asia Quest region.

The baby langur was born on Nov. 5. According to a Facebook post from the zoo, the baby and its parents Daria and Thai are doing well.

Zoo officials said Daria will continue to nurse the baby over the next few months. According to the zoo, female langurs in a troop will raise the baby in a process called allomothering.

Langurs are bright orange when they're born and their fur slowly turns gray in their first six months.

This is Daria's second baby since arriving at the zoo and her eighth baby overall.