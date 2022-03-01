Columbus Zoo and Aquarium now offering half-price admission through March 11

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time in an effort to reduce park wait times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is now offering half-price admission.

The reduced admission price begins Monday and runs through March 11, zoo officials announced in a post to social media, adding guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time in an effort to reduce park wait times.

Also starting Monday, the zoo will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the post.

The zoo announced updated COVID-19 health and safety precautions on Thursday in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

As part of that guidance, the zoo is strongly encouraging guests to wear masks that cover their nose, mouth and chin while indoors.