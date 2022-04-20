Columbus Zoo applies for accreditation with Zoological Association of America

The ZAA was formed in 2005 and has more than 60 accredited members.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has applied for accreditation with a different organization after losing its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums last year.

The zoo confirmed it applied for accreditation with the Zoological Association of America.

The ZAA was formed in 2005 and has more than 60 accredited members.

The ZAA says its accreditation is predicated on promoting the highest standards of animal welfare and claims it has the best safety record among any other major zoological trade association.

The Columbus Zoo lost its accreditation in October because the zoo "failed to uphold its standards," according to the AZA.

In March 2021, four zoo officials misused zoo resources, leading to a loss of more than $630,000, according to an investigation.

The AZA also cited concerns about the zoo having a "long record of intentional and repeated animal transfers with non-AZA members intended to supply baby animals – mainly big cats – for entertainment purposes."

A documentary called the "Conservation Game" also alleged longtime director Jack Hanna had ties to the big cat trade across the country. In July 2021, the zoo cut ties with certain animal organizations that were mentioned in the film.

The zoo appealed the AZA's decision but it was denied in December.

Columbus Zoo President and CEO Tom Schmid released a statement about the organization's recent application to become accredited by the ZAA, which can be read below:

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium applied for accreditation with Zoological Association of America (ZAA). We welcome the rigor of all accrediting bodies - Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums (AMMPA), ZAA and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). We strive to exceed these standards in any way we can.