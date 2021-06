Timed tickets that have already been bought will be updated to all-day tickets.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that it is returning to offering all-day tickets as of June 23.

According to a release, guests will no longer need to purchase a date-specific ticket to visit.

The zoo started requiring timed tickets in June 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help minimize crowds. Timed tickets that have already been bought will be updated to all-day tickets.