Columbus Zoo announces passing of 28-year-old bonobo Unga

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Unga, a 28-year-old bonobo, died last week.

According to the zoo, Unga appeared unable to move her right side, likely due to a stroke, on March 5.

The animal health team helped to stabilize her to further evaluate her, unfortunately, her condition worsened and she passed away.

The zoo says initial findings showed that the walls of her heart were greatly thickened and the amount of pumped blood was significantly reduced. Those findings combined with the stroke confirmed significant heart disease.

Unga has been receiving medication, monitoring for her heart issues and physical therapy after being treated for a stroke that affected her left side in January 2015.

Unga was born at the Wild Animal Park Mechelen Planckendael (Royal Zoological Society of Antwerp) in Belgium on February 22, 1993.

She and another female bonobo, Kosana, gained notoriety when the plane that was transferring them to their new homes (the Columbus and Aquarium and the Milwaukee County Zoo) was suddenly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland after the tragic terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Unga and Kosana’s unique story is also referenced in the Broadway musical, “Come From Away,” which tells the true story of the events in Gander when more than 30 planes were diverted there after the attacks.

When Unga became pregnant two years later and delivered her first offspring in Columbus, the team named him Gander in honor of the city.