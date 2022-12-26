Columbus Zoo announces Zoo Year's Eve celebration event

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

POWELL, Ohio — Don’t want to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium wants to help you celebrate.

The zoo announced on Monday it’s celebrating the Columbus Zoo Year’s Eve Daytime Celebration as we head into 2023.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the Lakeside Theater, located in the Entry Plaza overlooking Conservation Lake. There will be a special New Year’s Eve countdown that will take place before noon.

Other features of the event include:

2023 Re-ZOO-lution activity – where families can make a resolution for the new year and add it to the zoo’s display board.

Meet and greets with several character ambassadors, including Polly Polar Bear, Sydnee Koala, Jama Giraffe, and Tommy C. Turtle

Hot chocolate (while supplies last)

Music

Games

Zoo Year's Eve party favors (while supplies last)