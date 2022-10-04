Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named 'Mustard'

Mustard's care team said he had a wonderful, fun and feisty personality and was known as the "foodie" in his group.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday announced the death of a 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Mustard."

Mustard was euthanized on Sept. 4 after his keepers learned he was severely anemic. The condition was discoverd during an examination by the zoo's animal health team after the keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and was unsteady on his feet.

According to the zoo, treating the condition in a cat or dog would involve a blood transfusion and care in an ICU, which the zoo says was not a safe option for Mustard.

Mustard was born on April 3, 2018 at the Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water & Environment in Hobart, Tasmania.

He arrived at the Columbus Zoo in May of 2019 with two other Tasmanian devils, twins Sprout and Thyme, through the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program.

Sprout died in July, also a 4 years old, from an unrelated health condition.

In a post on Facebook, the zoo said Mustard had a wonderful, fun and feisty personality. His animal care team knew him as the "foodie" in the group.

"Mustard was always the first to interact with the enrichment given for the day and wanted to make sure if food was hidden inside the enrichment item, he would be the first to find it," the post explained.

The zoo said Mustard loved to tear up cardboard boxes and other paper products and then place these items in his nest box. When the weather outside was hot, the zoo said he would lie flat in the pool like a pancake or put his body in the water bowl.