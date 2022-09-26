Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison

Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison.

Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo.

Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.

The zoo tested her blood which determined she was suffering from chronic renal failure, which is not unexpected given her age, according to the zoo.

After Clover's health continued to deteriorate, she was humanely euthanized on Sept. 24.

The 19-year-old Bison was was born in 2003 at Darby Dan Farm in Galloway and moved to the zoo the following year.

"While at the Zoo, many staff throughout our Animal Care department had the privilege and joy of working with this spunky girl, who they say always kept them on their toes," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Bison, according to the zoo, live an average of 15 years.