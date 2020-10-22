Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes 2 new manatees

Squirrel and Scampi are a part of the zoo's rehabilitation program.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is now the home of two manatees who are in a rehabilitation program.

Squirrel and Scampi arrived at the zoo early Thursday morning. Scampi was rescued in November of 2019 and Squirrel was rescued in May. Both come from the Miami Seaquarium.

The manatees are part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership. They are the 32nd and 33rd manatees to arrive at the Columbus Zoo since 1999.

The two manatees are joined by Stubby, who is a long-term resident of the zoo's Manatee Coast habitat.