Columbus Zoo and Aquarium hosting sensory-friendly stroll for Wildlights

The stroll is on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is limited capacity and reservations are required.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a stroll to experience Wildlights for guests with sensory needs.

During the stroll, there will be smaller crowds and music throughout the park will be turned off for the evening.

In addition, all strobing, flashing and blinking light effects will be reduced throughout the Zoo.

Santa will not be at the Zoo for the event, but a special sensory-friendly Santa experience will be offered in December. The North America Train and the Grand Carousel can be enjoyed for an additional fee.

The stroll is on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is limited capacity and reservations are required.

Sensory kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and fidget devices will be available for purchase.

🎄Join us for a sensory-friendly stroll to enjoy our light display, designed to meet the needs of those who may feel... Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, November 11, 2021

A limited number of indoor areas will be open to guests.