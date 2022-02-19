Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offering free admission on President's Day

Guests will still be required to pay the standard parking fee of $10 per vehicle, while zoo members will be able to park for free.

Tom Schmid, President/CEO of the Columbus Zoo Family of Parks, said “Our Central Ohio community recognizes the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s important role in education, conservation, and offering a fun, safe place for families and friends to experience. We are proud to offer this special Presidents’ Day promotion as a way to show our gratitude and to help make sure we keep the Zoo accessible to all members of our community while we remain committed to our work in inspiring guests to join us in helping to make a difference for wildlife."