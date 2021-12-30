x
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces new COVID-19 precautions

The indoor animal viewing areas will close at 4 p.m. every night until Jan. 2. Buildings that offer visitor amenities will remain open with reduced guest capacity.
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Thursday it is taking new health and safety precautions amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

The indoor animal viewing areas will close at 4 p.m. every night until Jan. 2. Guests will still be able to view animals that have access to outdoor habitats. 

Buildings that offer visitor amenities, such as nursing stations and the EMS building, will remain open with reduced guest capacity.

The zoo strongly encourages guests to wear masks that cover their nose, mouth and chin. 

