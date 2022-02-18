Columbus woman sworn in as Ohio attorney at age 20

At 20 years old, Hamad was sworn in as an attorney for the State of Ohio on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Age 20 is around the time most students begin to consider job applications as they prepare for their final year of college.

Then there’s Danya Hamad. At 20 years old, Hamad was sworn in as an attorney for the State of Ohio on Friday.

The ceremony was the culmination of a seven-year process that started when Hamad was just 13 years old and set a goal to graduate high school with as many college courses under her belt as possible.

With help from the College Credit Plus Program, Hamad graduated with her associate’s degree from Columbus State at 15 years old, just two weeks before graduating from high school. She would go on to graduate from Capital University with her law degree just four years later.

But her work wasn’t done there. Hamad spent this past summer studying for the bar exam, which she passed in July.