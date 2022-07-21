Columbus woman attacked by shark in Florida

Tasa Summers said she was about 50 to 100 yards from shore in waist-deep water when she felt a sharp pain in her left ankle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has quite a shark tale to tell.

Tasa Summers was vacationing in Daytona Beach with her boyfriend when she decided to head into the ocean.

She said she was about 50 to 100 yards from shore in waist deep water.

"All of a sudden I felt like a sharp pain in my left ankle and looked down and there was a shark," she said.

She said her boyfriend hit the shark in the head and it moved on.

Summers said prior to the bite she never saw a fin or anything to indicate a shark was approaching until she felt its teeth sink into her calf.

"It's bottom teeth kind of took a chunk out of my calf is where the stitches are,” she said.

Eight stiches are in her leg now but says she is fortunate that at the time of the attack, there was a nurse who happened to be nearby.

Summer says the nurse bandaged the wound and used a belt from a hotel worker to make a tourniquet.

When asked why the shark chose her, Summers has a theory.

"I have a tattoo on my leg and I'm guessing from the reflection in the water I think the shark may have thought it looked like a fish."