Columbus woman seeks justice after claiming her dog was mishandled

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is sharing her experience after she said her puppy was mishandled by a dog sitter.

Lindsey Drahos loves her fur babies, so when she saw her Pomeranian named Rocky being treated poorly, she was angry and disappointed.

Rocky and his big brother, a Chow named Simba, are her pride and joy. But, like any other pet owner, there are times when she needs a little help with the dogs.

When her regular pet sitter left town for the Christmas holiday, she turned to Rover, a trusted online network of pet sitters and walkers.

“She had five-star reviews but in the notes, someone did say their visit was fine but they felt like their pet was left with the boyfriend more than the sitter," Drahos said. "I kinda looked over that and didn’t think anything of it because she did mention him in her profile."

The first experience went well with the sitter she found on Rover.

The next time Drahos needed someone to watch her pets, she called that same sitter personally instead of booking her through the app. But when the dogs were returned home this time, Drahos began receiving multiple alerts from her living room camera.

“It kept going off and so I looked at it and I was just mortified,” she said.

Drahos told 10TV the person in the video was not the sitter she hired. She said it was the sitter’s boyfriend.

10TV is not naming the sitter or the boyfriend since they have not been charged with a crime.

The video shows a man appearing to lose his patience and temper with Rocky. Once he gets a leash on the dog, the man drags Rocky by his leash.

“My dog, my five-pound dog, got thrown into the wall and dragged on his leash up the stairs,” Drahos said. “When I saw this happen, I felt like not only did I let Rocky down, but it also happened in his own home."

10TV reached out to the man in the video but got no response. We did receive a statement from Rover saying in part:

“As pet parents ourselves, we are appalled by these videos and sincerely hope Rocky is recovering well. Although this service was not booked through the Rover platform, our 24/7 Trust and Safety team immediately launched an investigation. We promptly removed the sitter from the platform.”

Rover requires background checks on their sitters and policy states that if someone uses a secondary caregiver, Rover must be alerted, and that person must also undergo a background check.

Drahos wants to share her experience to warn other pet owners.

“I would just suggest people vet these people way further, in-depth, instead of just trusting the reviews on Rover,” she said.

After seeing the videos of her dog being mistreated, Drahos said she called several animal welfare organizations and filed a police report. Unfortunately, she was told that since her puppy is still alive and OK, there wasn’t anything they could do because animals are considered to be property.

However, getting the sitter removed from the Rover platform was a win for Drahos.