Columbus woman, Puerto Rico native talks Hurricane Fiona devastation

Esther Flores said her family lives on a mountain in Puerto Rico and that the supply chain has been cut off, due to bridges that have been swept away by floods.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most importantly, Esther Flores says her family is fine.

“Yeah, everybody’s OK right now,” she said. “I was still having problems in communicating with some of my cousins, but that’s how it is right now because of the weather; it’s just raining and pouring.”

Flores has aunts and cousins in Puerto Rico. After the devastation from Hurricane Fiona in the last couple days, she was able to make contact, Monday morning.

“They were just saying they’re out of water,” Flores said. “Seventy percent of the island has no water.”

Flores has lived in Columbus the last 20 years. Her mother joined her from Puerto Rico in the last six months. Her family members, living 1,800 miles away, are located in the mountains of Puerto Rico.

“It’s gonna be very difficult for them to have water, food, the basic necessities,” she said.

That’s because many if not all bridges that help people get those supplies and necessities have been swept away. Many of them, Flores says, were built following Hurricane Maria that hit almost five years ago to the day and caused almost $90 billion in damages.

Puerto Rico’s governor has said the damages are catastrophic and President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency.

“I’m just praying and hoping for the best,” she said.

The next few weeks look to be a challenge for food, water and health centers that are now running on generators. Still, Flores says her family and Puerto Rico as a whole, deeply rooted in in faith, will persevere.