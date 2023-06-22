Columbus woman protected from deportation through settlement with Biden administration

Edith Espinal has lived in Columbus for the better part of the last 20 years, and now is protected from deportation for the next three years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Edith Espinal is one of four women who sought sanctuary in churches throughout the U.S. who no longer face the threat of deportation thanks to a settlement announced Wednesday by the Biden administration.

The four women filed a lawsuit in 2021 claiming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Trump administration officials targeted them and violated their rights by issuing civil fines to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars. As part of the settlement, the women are no longer responsible to pay those fines.

"I feel really happy… I see a light, I see a small light," Espinal said.

Espinal said she now sees a small light of hope, after spending the last two decades fighting for herself and her family to live in the United States.

"In Mexico, it's a lot of violence and so many things in the place where I lived,” Espinal said.

Nearly 30 years ago, Espinal first immigrated from Mexico to Columbus with her father when she was 16 years old.

She was deported back to Mexico with her husband in 2009, and returned four years later to seek asylum with one of her three children.

"I need to fight for my family,” Espinal said.

In 2017, Espinal faced deportation again, under the Trump administration. She decided to enter in sanctuary where she would be protected and was welcomed into the Columbus Mennonite Church.

"Living in the church, it’s very difficult,” Espinal said.

Espinal lived in the church separated from her family for more than three years, until she met with ICE officials and was permitted to go home. Since then, she got a driver’s license and a job working for Amazon.

"Now I'm here, the backyard, my home, with my family,” Espinal said.

Just last month, Espinal received more good news – she was approved for a U.S. visa.

"When my lawyer called me and told me the visa was granted, approved, I cried for, I don't know, for two hours,” Espinal said.

Espinal said is grateful to all the people who have supported her through these difficult times.

"Everything happened because the community support my family, support my case,” Espinal said.