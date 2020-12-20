Columbus woman killed in Delaware County crash

55-year-old Intesar Alzaiden was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she died from her injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A female passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Saturday afternoon.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a man was driving a car west on State Route 750 around 3:45 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck a culvert.

The passenger in the car, 55-year-old Intesar Alzaiden, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Both the driver and Alzaiden were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.