Columbus woman killed, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-104

Police said 33-year-old Misti Hatfield died after the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has died following a wrong-way crash that happened on the city's southside this week.

Police said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Monday on State Route 104 at Alum Creek Drive. Two others were injured in the crash.

A man driving a Ford Tauras was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-104 when he hit a Mitsubishi Outlander head-on.

Police said 33-year-old Misti Hatfield, who was a passenger in the Outlander, was taken to Grant Medical Center in "extremely critical condition."

Hatfield was later pronounced dead, but police did not specify when she died.

The man in the Taurus was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Outlander was taken to Grant Medical Center and his condition was described as stable by police.