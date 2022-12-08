Columbus woman dies 6 months after being hit by taxi in NYC

Miesha Wallace's family said she had gone through more than two dozen surgeries and her leg was amputated in the months following the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — One of the two Columbus women who were injured by a taxi cab that jumped a curb in Manhattan and crashed into them six months ago has died.

Miesha Wallace, 48, was run over by the vehicle on June 20. Authorities said the cab collided with a bicycle, slowed down, mounted a curb before the driver sped up and hit Wallace and another woman, pinning them against a wall.

The incident injured a total of six people, including the driver.

Police said Wallace died on Nov. 30.

During an interview with 10TV in late October, Wallace family said her leg was amputated and had more than two dozen surgeries.