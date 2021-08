Mary Hendricks became the one-millionth rider on Orion and got an Orion-themed gift bag to commemorate the event.

MASON, Ohio — A Columbus woman helped Kings Island reach a major milestone on the park's tallest and fastest roller coaster on Friday.

Mary Hendricks became the one-millionth rider on Orion and got an Orion-themed gift back to commemorate the event.

It was the first time Hendricks rode Orion.

The Columbus woman was visiting the park with her family and friends.