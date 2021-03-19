Owner: Columbus warehouse fire started when spark ignited gasoline

There are no reports of injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fire at a Columbus warehouse started when a spark ignited gasoline, according to the building's owner.

Brad Igel, owner of Columbus Auto Recycling Services, told 10TV an employee was draining a gas tank into a large container when a spark from a drill came into contact with the gasoline.

The building is on Leonard Avenue near Brentnell Avenue.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the fire on the roof led to a lot of black smoke, which has dissipated.