'A pandemic within a pandemic': college professor talks about recent Columbus violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV spoke with Dr. Chenelle Jones, who is a criminal justice professor, chair of the public safety programs at Franklin University and serves as assistant dean of community engagement.

She is also the National Director of Research for the Teen and Police Service (TAPS) Academy.

“We are in a pandemic within a pandemic,” Dr. Jones said.

She has been working on ways to address the issue of violence in the community. Dr. Jones said her research focuses on racial justice, the youth and the police.

“The reality of the situation is violence is an issue that has affected every single aspect of the City of Columbus,” Dr. Jones said.

Dr. Jones mentioned that violence does not only have an impact on the immediate family but every person in the community in some way.

“It’s not going to be solved by one group, one person or one entity, but it is going to be solved collectively when everybody comes together and everybody does their part in helping to address this issue,” Dr. Jones said.

“We’ve been talking about this whole reimagining public safety and that’s just not with law enforcement, but that’s also on how are we addressing the violence in our individualized community, how are we empowering community members to solve and be solutions and advocate for change,” Dr. Jones said.

Right now, she’s looking at the violence from a broader perspective.

“I look at this from a broad perspective, there is violence, violence serves no community but what we also need to do is see what are the underlying causes of that violence, when we start to address the underlying causes of the violence, then we will significantly reduce that,” Dr. Jones said.

She said looking at each individual violent act gives some perspective, but not enough.

“The violence is just a symptom of a much larger problem that we’re having in the City of Columbus,” Dr. Jones said.

As for the community, that’s hurting, she has some advice.