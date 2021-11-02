Columbus veteran battling PTSD, struggling during pandemic gets picked up by New Albany art gallery

Shawn Auguston said he's been fighting his PTSD by using art and it caught the eye of an art gallery owner in New Albany.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — It's almost been about one year since the pandemic hit Ohio, impacting everyday life.

For people already struggling mentally, it added another layer of stress.

For veteran and artist Shawn Augustson, things turned around for him in a big way thanks to people recognizing his talent.

Auguston's focus is to fight his PTSD, on paper, canvas or by taking photographs.

"It gives me something to focus on, rather than staying up here focusing on negative stuff," Auguston said.

He paints daily, with the goal of one painting a day for 100 days.

After serving two years in Iraq with the U.S. Army, Auguston came home in 2006 and attempted to take his own life multiple times.

While recovering in the hospital, Auguston found painting as a healthy outlet.

But when the pandemic hit and lockdown happened, his PTSD got worse.

"I worked so hard not to isolate and now I have to isolate. That starts bringing me down," he said.

Along with the mental battle, some of his physical injuries resurfaced.

"I had to get back to a wheelchair and had to rely on everyone else to get me around," Auguston said.

He turned to creativity to cope and heal.

Posting his work on social media revealed a blessing he didn't expect.

Auguston caught the attention of Hayley Deeter, the owner of Hayley Gallery in New Albany.

"For me, it was trying to reckon PTSD with beautiful lively colors of happy things and saying to myself 'he must have incredible strength to take dark places and transform them into light.' I would collect his art in a moment and I plan to collect one," Deeter said.

Hayley then asked to feature Auguston's work, which he humbly accepted.

"He was surprised, I said it would be an honor to represent you. And then he brought in his work my son who also works here, we were like holy bad word! Holy wow! His work is unbelievable, it speaks for himself," she says.

At a time when Auguston's mental and physical health took a turn for the worse, simple acts of humanity from a stranger are what painted a brighter picture in this veteran's life.

"I've gone through a lot and I've always tried to do it alone and during this whole process, I learned that I'm not alone. And that all these other people that are standing with me," Auguston said.