Columbus venue to give away free wedding to mark end of state's health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus wedding venue Mozart's is offering a free wedding to mark the end of most COVID-19 health orders in Ohio.

The orders were dropped on Wednesday.

The owner, Anand Saha said he's doing this because he's grateful that he survived the pandemic. He said he's also thankful for his customers who kept him afloat with online orders when their doors were closed.

"It's such an amazing feeling taking off the masks, seeing guests enjoying [and] feeling liberated," Saha said. "We felt it was the right time for us to do something."

Mozart's has been in the community since 1995. He said seemingly moving past the pandemic brings him back to the first days of opening his business.

"I have to do my part, and so I'm very fortunate we can do this," Saha said.