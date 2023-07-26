Residents in Columbus' Vassor Village neighborhood fed up with violence, crime

"It feels like this part of the community has been abandoned. It's been left to just have whatever happens happen," said resident Carey Adkins.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Violence, prostitution and drugs — that's what residents and business owners in a south Columbus neighborhood say they're dealing with almost daily.

"It feels like this part of the community has been abandoned. It's been left to just have whatever happens happen," said Carey Adkins, who moved to the neighborhood in June. "I've seen multiple drug deals. I've seen prostitution and all of that's happening really any time of the day in broad daylight. It doesn't seem to matter who is around."

On Sunday morning, dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police said a woman reported being shot in the chest after someone attempted to steal her car in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. She was taken to Grant Medical Center in what police described was "stable" condition.

Adkins said he'd like to see more patrols around the area. "Nobody comes by. Nobody seems to check," he told 10TV.

We asked Columbus police how many officers patrol the east side of Parsons Avenue.

In a statement to 10TV, they said, "We cannot divulge specific staffing numbers for safety and security reasons. We encourage any resident who may have a concern in their neighborhood to contact their community liaison officer (CLO). Officers, along with their assigned precinct and a phone number, can be found online."

"It's a problem," said Wael Mostfa, owner, Great Village Inc. "The back alley is always a hidden place for people to come in and hide from the other side of the street, so police cars can't see them. And overnight I see them on the camera; they're walking back and forth all night long," he said.