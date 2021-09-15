'Rebuilding Trust': Columbus Urban League hosts forum on restoring trust between the community and police

The forum starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the discussion live on 10TV's YouTube channel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Urban League, along with YWCA Columbus and The National Urban League, is hosting a virtual community conversation on building a more restorative justice system.

10TV's Andrew Kinsey will join local leaders and national experts to discuss restoring trust between the community and police.

Andrew interviewed two 17-year-old boys, Jordan Harrison and Kanye Dunson, who said there is a lack of trust with law enforcement.

"Police officers have a lot of weight on their shoulders. Not all police officers are bad, but since some of them are doing things, it represents all of them. So some people think all of them are bad," Harrison said.

That's part of the divide that the Columbus Urban League is working to bridge, by keeping the discussion about community and police relations going in hopes of finding a solution.

The forum starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the discussion live on 10TV's YouTube channel.