Columbus officials to provide update on police reforms, introduce Andre's Law

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will be announcing updates on safety investments and progress on police reforms Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Ginther, along with Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and Police Chief Tom Quinlan, will discuss investments regarding body-worn cameras and early intervention systems for officers.

Additionally, they will discuss additional police reforms including the introduction of Andre's Law regarding providing aid to shooting victims.

The law is named after Andre' Hill, who was shot and killed by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22, 2020.

Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The body camera footage showed Coy approaching Hill, who was inside an open garage.

Body camera footage showed Hill, who walked from behind a parked car toward Coy. He was holding an illuminated phone in his left hand.

It’s not clear, because of the lack of audio, if any words were spoken before Coy shot Hill, and Hill fell to the garage floor.