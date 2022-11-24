Columbus' 2022 Turkey Trot begins; thousands expected to participate

Those who finish the race will be greeted with a finisher medal and a quarter zip pullover. Participants in the 2.6 and 5-mile events will get a pumpkin pie.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The annual Chase Columbus Turkey Trot is underway as thousands of people are heading out to get their run in before their Thanksgiving Day feast.

The race, put together by Ultrafit-USA, has been a recurring event since 1986 and helps get families and friends together before they sit down at the dinner table for Thanksgiving.

This year, organizers say there are more than 4,7000 racers signed up to participate.

The kids' race sponsored by Dick's, also known as the "Tot Trot," begins at 8:30 a.m. near the Shops on Lane Avenue. There is a 2.6 "Walk N' Talk" route for those 12 and older to participate in, and the official 5-mile race, both beginning at 9 a.m.

Those who finish the race will be greeted with a finisher medal and a quarter zip pullover. Participants in the 2.6 and 5-mile events will get a pumpkin pie.

But, this race isn't just about running... and pie. According to the website, the event is also about giving back.

This year, the Turkey Trot is teaming up with Easterseals of Central & Southeast Ohio which helps provide services, education, outreach and advocacy for those living with autism and other disabilities.

Pandora Shaw-Dupras, CEO of the Central & Southeast Ohio the Easterseals, was at the event to support the runners and said it is one of their largest fundraisers.

"This has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many families in central Ohio and it's just a great way to come out and support Easterseals," said Shaw-Dupras. "It's also a great way to work off all the extra turkey and dressings today."

One of the runners in attendance was Secretary of State Frank LaRose who said it's his family's second year participating.