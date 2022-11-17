Columbus tunnel expected to help solve sewer, basement flooding issues

The $267 million project is expected to last until 2026.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting in January, a massive earth boring machine will begin churning 50- feet under the city to help build a storm water tunnel that the city is required to build as part of and Ohio EPA consent order.

The LOT project, or Lower Olentangy River Tunnel, is a $267 million project that is designed to prevent sewage entering the Olentangy River during heavy rain storms. Heavy rains can overwhelm the city’s storm sewers and that’s where the problems begin.

According to the city’s website: “The City of Columbus is under two Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) consent orders to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into creeks and rivers during wet weather events. The Department of Public Utilities' plan for achieving the requirements of these consent decrees is described in the “Integrated Plan and 2015 Wet Weather Management Plan Updated Report”. One of the key elements of the plan is the Lower Olentangy Tunnel (LOT).”

The project is similar to one 10TV highlighted in 2012. That project dealt with sewer issues that were entering the Scioto River.

Columbus water customers will pay 4 to 5% increases on their bill to help pay for the project. It’s far less than double digit increases the city once charged. The city says it was able to charge customers less because it was able to secure a low interest loan for the tunnel project.

Drivers along Olentangy River Road have been dealing with orange barrel restrictions for months. The city says that will continue until the end of the year.

Those living in Harrison West near 2nd Avenue and Perry will see that intersection closed for three years.

The tunnel project is expected to be completed by 2026.