Columbus to require masks indoors for employees, visitors regardless of vaccination status

The requirement goes into effect Aug. 16.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Thursday all employees and visitors to city buildings are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Ginther said while the vaccine remains the best tool, masks add an extra layer of protection to employees and visitors.

“It is crucial that we all work together and do all that we can to assure that our city can reopen fully and our kids can go back to in-person school," the mayor said.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,272 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the state is battling the surge of the delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Franklin County in the highest level of COVID-19 spread.

Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts strongly suggests that eligible people get a vaccine and wear a mask.