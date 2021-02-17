Columbus teens graduate from community police academy

With so much upheaval in police and community relations, she says the class is a great way for kids to have those tough conversations and get to know officers.



“They were friendly. It's not like I'm talking to a regular cop, I felt like I was talking to someone I actually knew,” said Cunningham, a graduate of the TAPS program.



While the TAPS program has been around for a while, this is the first time classes were held virtually.



“We wanted to say congratulations. It's great to finally meet you man!” said a Columbus police officer to Cunningham.



Wednesday, graduation day, was the first students and officers met face-to-face.



“You have to really make sure you tailor the lessons to make sure they make sense and make it relevant for the timeframe we have and the kids, knowing that the kids' attention span is only going to hold for so long,” said Columbus Police Officer and TAPS Mentor Kofi Owusu-Ansah.



One of the lessons officers talked to the teens about was the violence in the city, violence that directly impacts them.



“Once they started to see pictures, images, stories of kids that were local to them, then it started making more sense. Like, this is actually happening,” Owusu-Ansah said.



While this may be the first time they meet face-to-face, officers hope they can have a lasting impact on kids like Cunningham.



“We talked a lot. It wasn't just a friendship. I felt like he was my brother. He was a cool person,” Cunningham said of his mentor.



In total, 65 kids were mentored in the program this session, which started in October.



They have already started new programs in other Columbus schools.