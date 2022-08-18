Columbus teachers' union, school board do not reach deal during Thursday meeting

The meeting lasted approximately 12 hours.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union and the school board failed to reach an agreement Thursday after a meeting that lasted approximately 12 hours.

The Columbus Education Association said the attorney for the Columbus Board of Education came to them with another "final offer" which the union claimed was "substantially unchanged" from a previous offer.

Thursday's meeting, which started around 8 a.m., included a federal mediator.

The union said the deal offered Thursday still did not include "contractual guarantees on HVAC or building conditions," which have been a focus during negotiations.

10TV reached out to the district for comment about the meeting and the state of negotiations and has not heard back.

If a contract is not decided on by Sunday, that's when the Columbus Education Association will vote to potentially strike.

The first day of school for Columbus City Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 24.