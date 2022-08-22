What you need to know about the Columbus teachers' strike, district's remote learning plans

Columbus City Schools will start the school year with remote learning on Wednesday if the strike continues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in the Columbus city school district on Monday are walking picket lines after voting to go on strike days before classes were scheduled to resume.

More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the Columbus Board of Education’s final offer late Sunday. The union represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.

“This strike is about our students who deserve a commitment to modern schools with heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and P.E.,” the union said in a statement.

The school board said its offer put children first.

“We offered a generous compensation package for teachers and provisions that would have a positive impact on classrooms,” the board said in a statement.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called for the union and school board to keep bargaining.

"The CEA and the school district must return to the table and get our kids back in the classroom. A responsible solution is within reach, but only if negotiations restart now,” the mayor said in a statement.

The district of some 47,000 students has said it plans to start the school year with remote learning on Wednesday if the strike continues.

Here's a breakdown of the district's remote learning plans and answers to frequently asked questions.

Online resources for students and parents

The district posted a resource guide on its website to help navigate students and parents through online instructions. The district said this option allows educators the ability to present students with lessons they can complete independently.

Who will provide online instruction?

Columbus City Schools plans to use substitute teachers and other district staff to provide online instruction during the strike.

Last week, the district said it had 600 substitutes available. The school board approved paying substitutes an additional $100 a week as an incentive to get more hired.

Are students required to attend school online?

Yes, students are still required to attend or participate in online instruction during the strike. Public education is required under Ohio law, and the district says an employee strike is not a valid excuse for a student's absence.

Meals for students

CCS provides free breakfast and lunch for all students. During the strike, students will be provided with “grab and go” meals at 25 designated school sites across the city.

The meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. A list of the sites and additional information about the meals can be found here.

School sports and other extracurricular activities