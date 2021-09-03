Columbus teachers union calls for board member's resignation over social media posts on International Women's Day

The union said James Ragland made two offensive social media posts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Education Association is calling for Columbus City Schools board member James Ragland to resign for posts he made on Monday for International Women's Day.

Ragland posted links to two songs on his personal Facebook page, "Nice Girls Don't Stay For Breakfast" by Julie London and "Woman" by Raheem DeVaughn, both with the caption "Happy Women's Day! Govern yourselves accordingly."

Both posts, which caught attention from some who say the song lyrics are inappropriate and offensive to women, have since been removed.

"Our 50,000 students deserve board members who lead by example. Three-quarters of CEA members are women. Our Superintendent is a woman. By disrespecting and dehumanizing these leaders on a day set aside for honoring them, Mr. Ragland has demonstrated he is unfit to serve. He must resign immediately," CEA President John Coneglio wrote in an emailed statement.

Ragland posted an apology on his personal Facebook page saying his posts were "was unintentionally offensive to many women and for that I apologize and am truly sorry."

He also wrote, "This has taken away from the celebration of the many achievements that women have made to benefit our society and I will work diligently to correct this error in judgement (sic).," Ragland wrote.

Columbus City Schools board president Jennifer Adair wrote in an emailed statement she is disappointed in Ragland's decision to make the posts and that elected officials must set examples for students and the community.

Adair added the district is committed to "championing the principles of equity, inclusion, and cultural competency within our school community."