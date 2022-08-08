Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'

The Columbus Education Association plans to file paperwork with the State Employment Relations Board to strike no later than Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday.

Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings.

The teachers’ union tells 10TV that reducing class size is a major issue.

"Never in my career have I ever seen a class average of 22 in Columbus City School," said Regina Fuentes, a high school English teacher and spokesperson for the union.

The union said it would like to see fewer than 30 students per class. The district said it's committed to reducing class size.

"The board's final offer does include smaller class sizes," President of the Columbus Board of Education Jennifer Adair said.

The district plans to phase in class reductions up to the fifth grade.

"And for our high school teachers, we have memorialized our agreement that they will instruct no more than 150 students per day," said Adair.

"That doesn't speak to the average class size at all," said Fuentes.

Teachers said the district needs to raise teachers' salaries to attract and retain teachers.

According to district figures, the starting salary for a Columbus teacher with no experience and a bachelor's degree is $49,339. The district responded that it's offering more money.

"A wage increase of 3% for 2022 to 2023; a 3% increase 2023 to 2024 and 3% for 2024 to 2025," Adair said.

The district is also adding paid family leave for the first time.

According to the teachers' union, the two sides will convene Wednesday morning, but the union will continue to file a notice with the State Employment Relations Board notifying the board of its intent to strike should that remain on the table.

"We are unified and not afraid to strike," Fuentes said.

Among other issues the district and the teachers’ union are at odds over: caps on extending the school day, HVAC issues in 16 school buildings and pay issues. The district has offered 3% raises until 2025.

The current starting salary for a Columbus school teacher with a bachelor's degree and no experience is $49,339, according to the teachers' union.