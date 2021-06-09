Columbus Symphony to host free performance for healthcare workers, veterans

The performance of Patriotic Pops will be on Friday, June 25 at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons.

The Columbus Symphony announced they will be hosting a free performance for healthcare workers, first responders, active military members and veterans.

The performance of Patriotic Pops will be on Friday, June 25 at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons. All seating is general admission, lawn seating.

The show will feature patriotic songs to celebrate the Fourth of July and a fireworks display.

Reservations will be required for the free show and can be made at www.PicnicWithThePops.com.

Each reservation can include up to six people and attendees will need to present an appropriate service ID at the gate.