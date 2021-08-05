Columbus Symphony to host 7 free outdoor concerts at city parks

The Columbus Symphony will host free concerts in seven different parks in August.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus residents can enjoy the city's parks while also attending a classical concert starting next week.

Columbus Symphony announced a new partnership with the city's recreation and parks department to present "Columbus Symphony Community Concerts."

The 45-minute outdoor music concerts will be held at several Columbus parks throughout August.

The live orchestra performances are free to the public and will feature a mix of symphonic and pops music.

All of the seating is general admission, lawn seating. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. The concerts will go on rain or shine unless severe weather is happening.

Below is a list of concert dates and locations: