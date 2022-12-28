Police: Officer serving arrest warrant fires after juvenile suspect shows gun; 3 in custody, no injuries

SWAT officers were serving an arrest warrant in the 4000 block of Elaine Park Drive when they saw the suspect and two other people approach a stolen vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer serving an arrest warrant Tuesday night fired his weapon after one of three juvenile suspects they were attempting to take into custody displayed a firearm, police said.

Police said when the officers attempted to take the three juveniles into custody, one of the suspects displayed a firearm. An unnamed officer then fired his gun at least one time but no one was struck.

Police said when the officers attempted to take the three juveniles into custody, one of the suspects displayed a firearm. An unnamed officer then fired his gun at least one time but no one was struck.

The three juveniles were arrested and two firearms were recovered from the scene.

Columbus police told 10TV that one of the suspects taken into custody is being interviewed by a detective for their involvement in a homicide that occurred in early December.

The Columbus Division of Police Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

