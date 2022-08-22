Columbus teachers' strike shuts down sports for students

As the strike lingers, other school districts are scrambling to replace games that would have involved Columbus City Schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northland High School was supposed to travel to play Whitehall-Yearling High School Friday night. Now, that appears unlikely after Columbus City School teachers voted to strike late Sunday night.

When the state's largest school district shut down, it not only forced teachers out of the classroom, but forced coaches off the playing fields.

That left athletic directors at schools outside of Columbus scrambling to find replacement games but it's not just football that's impacted by the strike.

"We were supposed to play tennis with Northland on Tuesday. And then volleyball is supposed to happen this week. We were supposed to play a different city team for volleyball girls' soccer, boys' soccer and you start adding eight to nine teams to this scheduling issue. It's just not one Friday night game, it effects your plan all week," said Bill Hughett, Athletic Director for Whitehall-Yearling High School.

Hughett said he's reached out Dayton-Dunbar in hopes they will travel to Whitehall Friday night. It's also senior night.

"I'm going to postpone senior night to a different day, maybe our last football game," he said.

As teachers picketed along Karl Road in north Columbus, a group of freshman football players from Northland practiced on the grass outside a local church.

"Football is like my life. It's my family, and I'm just very disappointed that I can't go back," said Northland High School student Andrew Beveridge.

"I was excited to go back to school and see all my friends and stuff," said Jose Alvarado-Kirk, another Northland High School student.

Not only could Columbus City Schools miss out on Friday night football if the strike lingers, but it will also miss out on thousands of dollars of revenue that each of stadiums take in. Money that helps support other sports.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association declined to talk about the strike, but did add some clarification about make-up games for Columbus.

"Schools can make up games later in the season if they want to. They are allowed to play two football games a week," said spokesperson Tim Stried.