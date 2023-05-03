City targeting street racing after 2 recent incidents

According to a release, the plan builds on the existing initiative, "Operation Wheels Down," which was launched this time last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City leaders say they will be ramping up enforcement and prosecution of street racing in Columbus following two recent incidents.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein and Police Chief Elaine Bryant rolled out the plan to disrupt street racing networks and events on Wednesday. According to a release, the plan builds on the existing initiative, "Operation Wheels Down," which was launched this time last year.

“Street racing is a real and immediate threat to public safety, and the City is responding in kind. We’re sending a message to anyone getting behind the wheel in Columbus: if you operate a vehicle recklessly, we will prosecute you,” said Klein. “During 'Operation Wheels Down,' we impounded vehicles and aggressively prosecuted offenders. We’re going to do the same for drag racing—and make our streets safer in the process.”

Law enforcement and prosecutors will work together to focus on street racing throughout the peak spring and summer months. City leaders also say that they will “aggressively prosecute any other activity related to street racing such as weapon offenses, rioting and property damage.”

Early last month, a 20-year-old man was killed in a crash believed to be related to street racing on the city’s south side.

Another incident happened just last week when Columbus police responded to reports of roughly 100 street racers in Clintonville.

At the scene, officers observed not only street racers but also several individuals congregated in the middle of Indianola Avenue watching the races. Police said some of those individuals were stopping other vehicles and vandalizing them.

When officers attempted to disperse the group, shots were fired in the direction of the officers.

"These street racing and take over events are dangerous and are done in complete disregard for the safety of others,” said Bryant. “We want the message to be clear. You race, you lose. It is that simple. If you race, we will find you and arrest you, and impound your vehicle.”

Columbus City Council passed an ordinance in 2021 to enhance the penalties for illegal, reckless operation of certain vehicles on city streets. Following the passage, the city rolled out "Operation Wheels Down."

Over the course of "Operation Wheels Down," police said 66 people were arrested, summonsed or had citations issued. Those charged included no operator’s license, OVI, reckless operation, failure to comply.

Eight of those include felony charges including aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing.